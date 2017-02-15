Woman pays Eau Claire school district's lunch debt

A local photographer donated to the Eau Claire Area School District to take hunger out of education's picture.

Laci Eberle said not being from Eau Claire, she's grateful the community has accepted her and her business, Laci Eberle Photography, with open arms, and she wanted to give back.

One day, her daughter told her about a classmate who did not know what a certain vegetable was. Eberle realized not all children have access to fruits and vegetables, and students with a negative lunch balance only receive a peanut butter sandwich and milk. In response, Eberle donated almost $800 to cover the existing school lunch debt for all Eau Claire school district students in 4-K through 5th grade.

"The kids aren't getting the fruits and vegetables that they need, and then, what are their peers thinking about them? How does that make them feel to be hungry, and then to go to school and still not have what everyone else has?” Eberle asked. “The kids are so deserving, and the families. If we could give them a little relief, then it was totally worth it."

The school district has since received multiple calls from people who also want to help. The district is working on setting up a "Good Neighbor” account to pay for hot meals until families can catch up on payments. Anyone who would like to donate or learn more about the account can contact Sue Brown, the director of Eau Claire school district's Food and Nutrition, at 715-852-3021.