President Trump to meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu at White House Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -

President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday at the White House. The two are expected to appear in a joint press conference at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The President expressed strong support for Israel during the campaign, but may now be backing off a bit. Netanyahu said recently, "Trump and I see eye to eye on the dangers emanating from the region but also on the opportunities."

But ABC News reports it's not clear they do. Days after President Trump was sworn into office, Netanyahu cranked settlement expansion into high gear. President Trump told a right-wing Israeli newspaper he didn't think settlements built in the occupied Palestinian territories were a good thing for peace.

 Netanyahu stressed Iran will play big in Wednesday's meeting, along with settlements, peace negotiations and the location of the U.S. Embassy. Netanyahu has voiced support for a two state solution in the past, but with President Trump at the helm, Palestinians aren't hopeful.

