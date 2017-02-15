Pet Pause: Pet insurance options

Health insurance for us is a big topic these days but should we have insurance for our pets?

Dolores Glytas says there are usually 2 different types of coverage:

Small or emergency plan covers a number of emergency or accidental situations, dog got hit by a car and has to have operation which costs $3,000, or severe illness.

A large plan covers the above, but also covers preventive care, annual visits, vaccines dental care

A small plan can be from $10 -$30 a month. A large plan ranges between $20-$60 a month. Don't forget you also have deductibles.

Be aware -- you pay your vet bill upfront then file a claim to the insurance company.

Make sure you really read and understand what is and what is not covered for your pet. Some insurers won't cover breed specific health issues.

Talk this over with your Veterinarian and if you do wish to go with insurance apply when your pet is young.

As an alternative: start setting aside a small amount of money per week per pet as a health account. This is a most personal and economic choice.

Go on line to search companies and make sure the company is registered in your state.