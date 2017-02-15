Wisconsin fisherman faces 5k in fines for over-fishing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin fisherman faces 5k in fines for over-fishing

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
ONALASKA, Wis. (WQOW) -

A Wisconsin fisherman will pay thousands of dollars in fines for catching too many fish.

Stanley Paalksnis, 74, of Onalaska was caught with more than 2,500 fish, which far exceeds the amount allowed.

The judge imposed a fine of nearly $5,000 and the loss of his fishing license for 12 years.

This isn't Paalksnis' first time dealing with the law.

The Department of Natural Resources cited him seven times between 1989 and 2011 for exceeding possession limits.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.