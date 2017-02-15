Wisconsin fisherman faces 5k in fines for over-fishing

A Wisconsin fisherman will pay thousands of dollars in fines for catching too many fish.

Stanley Paalksnis, 74, of Onalaska was caught with more than 2,500 fish, which far exceeds the amount allowed.

The judge imposed a fine of nearly $5,000 and the loss of his fishing license for 12 years.

This isn't Paalksnis' first time dealing with the law.

The Department of Natural Resources cited him seven times between 1989 and 2011 for exceeding possession limits.