UPDATE: Wildlife sanctuary awaiting blood test results on sick eagle

An eagle is recovering at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary after it was rescued from Lafollette Park in Kaukauna.

The Kaukauna Police Department posted a photo of the majestic bird on its Facebook page late Tuesday.

The department said the eagle had been sitting in the park since about 11:30 a.m. that day and hadn’t moved.

“Poor guy seems to be sick. Hopefully he makes a full recovery,” reads the Facebook post.

Mike Reed of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay says the bird is receiving supportive care in the form of fluids and warmth. It remains weak and lethargic, but it is standing.

Reed says there are no signs of injury.

The sanctuary is awaiting results of a blood test to see what is wrong with the eagle. Reed says the next three days will be crucial for the eagle’s recovery.

