UPDATE: Stevens Point man claims $187,000 Badger 5 winnings

UPDATE: A Stevens Point man is the lucky winner of a $187,000 jackpot from Tuesday's Badger 5 drawing.

Johnnie Wilson purchased the ticket at Kwik Trip on Highway 18 in Stevens Point, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Wilson's ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 10, 11 and 12.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is estimated at $10,000.