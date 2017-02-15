UPDATE: Stevens Point man claims $187,000 Badger 5 winnings - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Stevens Point man claims $187,000 Badger 5 winnings

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Johnnie Wilson claims his winnings. Photo: Wisconsin Lottery Johnnie Wilson claims his winnings. Photo: Wisconsin Lottery
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: A Stevens Point man is the lucky winner of a $187,000 jackpot from Tuesday's Badger 5 drawing.

Johnnie Wilson purchased the ticket at Kwik Trip on Highway 18 in Stevens Point, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Wilson's ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 10, 11 and 12.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

Someone in the Stevens Point area is $187,000 richer - thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

One player matched all five numbers in Tuesday's Badger 5 drawing and the ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip at 5311 Old Highway 18 in Stevens Point, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winning Badger 5 numbers were 4, 6, 10, 11 and 12. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is estimated at $10,000.

