Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Warehouse vandalism - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Warehouse vandalism

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Forklift-driving vandals leave behind $16,000 in damage at the IROW warehouse on Wausau's east side.

"During the overnight hours of Jan. 28-29, someone broke into and used the business' forklifts to smash into doors, windows, structural beams and an antique truck," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said.

IROW owner Cory Tomczyk believes the vandals were kids.

"They had a good ol' time in  here," he said, surveying the damage. "They spent a lot of time in here on the forklifts, doing a lot of damage. I am pretty sure they will brag about it. Someone will know something,"  

When the vandals left the building, they tossed the forklift keys in a nearby neighborhood and they were recovered.

Anyone with information on the the break-in and damage is asked to call the toll-free Marathon County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous when calling and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.