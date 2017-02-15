Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Warehouse vandalism

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Forklift-driving vandals leave behind $16,000 in damage at the IROW warehouse on Wausau's east side.

"During the overnight hours of Jan. 28-29, someone broke into and used the business' forklifts to smash into doors, windows, structural beams and an antique truck," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said.

IROW owner Cory Tomczyk believes the vandals were kids.

"They had a good ol' time in here," he said, surveying the damage. "They spent a lot of time in here on the forklifts, doing a lot of damage. I am pretty sure they will brag about it. Someone will know something,"

When the vandals left the building, they tossed the forklift keys in a nearby neighborhood and they were recovered.

Anyone with information on the the break-in and damage is asked to call the toll-free Marathon County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous when calling and could be eligible for a cash reward.