Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Frank

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn
Frank: Lincoln Co. Humane Society

MERRILL (WAOW) - Frank, a Siamese cat, is our Lincoln County Petsaver.

He was found on a roadside, and Lincoln County Humane Society volunteers say it appeared he had been hit by a car at least once.

Now that he has recovered from his injuries, Frank is available for adoption.

He is neutered and current on his shots.

His adoption is sponsored, meaning someone has paid the adoption fee for an approved family.

The phone number at the shelter is 715-536-3459 or you can check out the animals at www.furrypets.com

