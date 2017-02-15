New spin on Las Vegas wedding chapel includes tacos

(CNN)-- There's a new spin on the Vegas wedding chapel, and it includes tacos!

Taco Bell has a new item on its menu at its flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip -- and it's a really big one!

A $600 wedding!

That's right, starting this summer, you can get married in the new wedding chapel at Taco Bell's Las Vegas Cantina.

It includes a service with an ordained officiant, a private reception in the cantina, a sauce packet garter and bouquet, a taco 12 pack and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

Taco Bell says you can order all this -- right off the menu!

It's also holding a contest to be the first couple to say their "I do's" there.

The lucky winners gets a *free* wedding, airfare for six to Vegas, a room at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and a professional wedding photographer.

To enter, contestants must post a 30-second video or photo on social media explaining how Taco Bell is a part of their love story.

Fans will vote for the winning couple, which will be announced in mid-March.