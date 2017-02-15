Walker: Priebus dealing with unique challenges in Washington

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is defending Wisconsin native Reince Priebus' performance as President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

The Trump administration has gotten off to a rocky start. Trump has signed a contentious immigration ban and fired his national security adviser for not being truthful about his communications with the Russian ambassador before Trump's inauguration. Now reports are surfacing that U.S. agencies intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and Trump's campaign.

Walker told reporters Wednesday that Priebus is doing a good job. Walker said Priebus faces what Walker called "unique challenges" with having someone who lacks a political background operating in such a political city as Washington.

Walker appeared to be referring to the president. The governor's spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking clarification.