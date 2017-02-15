Evers faces Humphries, Holtz for state superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The race for Wisconsin's top education official pits a two-term incumbent backed by teachers and Democrats against two more conservative opponents.

Tony Evers faces former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries and former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz. Racine math teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in.

The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday's primary face each other April 4.

Holtz and Humphries support expanding the private voucher program, want to undo the Common Core curriculum and argue not enough has been done to close the state's achievement gap.

Evers says he offers an optimistic alternative to opponents he says want to "create this dark cloud that everybody's failing."

The winner will run the state Department of Public Instruction, which oversees policies and administers state aid and programs for all 424 public schools.