Gov. Walker supports CBD oil bill

   MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he supports a measure that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

   Walker told reporters Wednesday that he's mainly concerned about opening the door to full-fledged legalization of marijuana but the bill appears to be crafted narrowly enough to avoid that.

   The bill legalizes possession of cannabidiol oil with a doctor's certification. The oil doesn't produce a high. The Senate overwhelmingly passed the measure last week. The Assembly Committee on Children and Families was set to hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

   The Assembly passed a similar measure last session but it died in the Senate.

