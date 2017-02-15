Police: Stolen airsoft guns had been modified to look more reali - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: Stolen airsoft guns had been modified to look more realistic; juveniles charged

RACINE, Wis. (WISN) -

Police said Wednesday that they've recovered three airsoft guns that were stolen from a department store in Kenosha over the weekend.

The guns had been modified by having the orange plastic tips removed to give them a more realistic look, police said.

Retail theft charges have been filed against three juveniles, police said.

