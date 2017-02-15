Larry McCarren sings about the 2016 Packers season

Larry McCarren is known as many things. A player, an analyst and now a singer?

In a video posted to packers.com, McCarren channels The Sound of Music as he sings and reflects on the Packers' 2016 season.

"Rodgers to Nelson and all day protection," McCarren sings. "The line and the quarterback. You can feel the connection!"

