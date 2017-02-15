Larry McCarren sings about the 2016 Packers season - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Larry McCarren sings about the 2016 Packers season

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Packers.com Packers.com
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Larry McCarren is known as many things. A player, an analyst and now a singer?

In a video posted to packers.com, McCarren channels The Sound of Music as he sings and reflects on the Packers' 2016 season.

"Rodgers to Nelson and all day protection," McCarren sings. "The line and the quarterback. You can feel the connection!"

You can see the full video on Packers.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.