Larry McCarren sings about the 2016 Packers season

Larry McCarren is known as many things. A player, an analyst and now a singer?
In a video posted to packers.com, McCarren channels The Sound of Music as he sings and reflects on the Packers' 2016 season.
"Rodgers to Nelson and all day protection," McCarren sings. "The line and the quarterback. You can feel the connection!"
#Packers Analyst Larry McCarren delivers his favorite things from 2016...just not the way you might expect ??— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 15, 2017
??: https://t.co/Vg6cY2v1e7 pic.twitter.com/fCtIfoKolR
You can see the full video on Packers.com.
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.