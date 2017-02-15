UPDATE: Homicide charges filed in fatal Clark Co. snowmobile cra - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Homicide charges filed in fatal Clark Co. snowmobile crash

The man, who investigators believe was driving a snowmobile that crashed and killed his passenger, now faces homicide charges.

Steven Lauenstein, from Loyal, is charged with three counts, including homicide by intoxicated driving.

Clark County investigators said it appears his snowmobile was traveling at a high speed when it went out of control and rolled early Sunday morning. His passenger, Robert Kurz, was killed. According to the charges, the men had been drinking at a bar Saturday night. Lauenstein is due in court on Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

