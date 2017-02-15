MC Sports seeks bankruptcy protection; company has 2 local stores

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WAOW) - MC Sports, with stores in Plover and Wisconsin Rapids, said Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure the company.

President Bruce Ullery said efforts to improve the company's balance sheet and operating performance could not reach needed agreements, leading to the filing.

"The only alternative to address our immediate liquidity issues is to commence liquidation sales at all stores while concurrently expediting our pursuit of alternative financing," he said in a statement.

The sporting goods industry has faced increased competition, the blurring of distribution channels by key athletic and outdoor brands, increasing direct to consumer sales by key vendors and the growth of ecommerce, Ullery said.

Ullery said MC Sports has been moving to larger stores that combine outdoor and traditional sports gear plus it has "shed poor performing locations as lease opportunities became available."

MC Sports, founded in Grand Rapids in 1946, operates 68 stores in seven states - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.