WATCH: Body cam video of Wausau drug bust

Wausau police released body cam video taken during a major drug bust in early February.

Police found 19 guns, a stash of drugs and two growing operations at the home on N. 16th Avenue.

Officers were not only shocked to see the amount of drugs in the home, but also the potent smell.

"It was very, very strong," said Lt. Melinda Pauls. "We all actually started coughing and sneezing and had runny noses just because it was so bad in itself."

The video shows officers coming across a growing room full of dozens of marijuana plants. They also found a mushroom growing operation, loose drugs and prescription pills.

It took hours to clear the home.

Arrested in the raid were Shane Dalbec, his girlfriend Giannetta Pedersen and her 17-year-old son Casey.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Dalbec will head to trial. He is due back in court in March.