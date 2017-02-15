Published report: Six seek to be appointed Langlade Co. sheriff

ANTIGO (WAOW) - Six men, including former longtime sheriff Dave Steger, have applied to become sheriff in Langlade County for at least the next two years, according to a published report.

The job is vacant after Sheriff Bill Greening resigned late last year in a dispute with the county board.

The interim sheriff, John Schunke, has said he did not want the job.

According to the Antigo Daily Journal's Tuesday editions, the six men who applied to Gov. Scott Walker for appointment to become sheriff were were:

-Steger, who served as sheriff for 18 years before being defeated by Greening in 2006.

-Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt, who retired as Antigo police chief in 2009 after 28 years with the department, including 11 as the top officer. He was elected mayor a month later and is currently seeking re-election.

-Joseph Stegall, a corrections officer with the Langlade County Sheriff's Department since 2004. He ran against Greening in 2014.

-Sam Wurtinger, who also sought Greening's seat in 2014. He is a deputy and recreation officer with the Forest County Sheriff's Department, previously serving as a corrections officer in Langlade County.

-Dan Duley, a member of the Antigo Police Department since 1998, rising to the ranks of detective sergeant in 2009.

-Mark Westen, a deputy with the Langlade County Sheriff's Department since 1995, rising to the ranks of sergeant in 2008.

The Daily Journal reported Walker issued the list of applicants. The governor's office did not respond to a request Wednesday for the list and did not return a telephone message about it.

The man Walker appoints will complete Greening's term that ends Jan. 7, 2019.