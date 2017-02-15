Marathon Co. snowmobile trails closing - again

WAUSAU (WAOW) - For the second time this winter, unseasonably warm weather is forcing the closure of Marathon County snowmobile trails.

Jon Daniels, the county's motorized recreation administrator, said the trails will close at 8 a.m. Friday in hopes of preserving the base to reopen them when colder weather returns.

Forecasters predict temperatures near 50 degrees by this weekend.

In mid-January, temperatures in the 40s and rain shut down the trails for a time.

The first trails opened Dec. 31.

Last year, the first of Marathon County's 850-mile trail system didn't open until Jan. 30.

In 2015, the county opened about half its trails Jan. 16. Three years ago, the trails opened Dec. 25 and closed March 29, making a 94-day season the second longest on record, Daniels said.

According to Daniels, since 1991, the snowmobile season in Marathon County has been scrapped just once - the winter of 2001-2002. The length of the season has ranged from just five days in 2011-2012 to 96 days in 1996-1997.

Trail conditions are available at www.co.marathon.wi.us/parks.asp