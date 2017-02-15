Autopsy finds no signs of trauma in death of 2-year-old boy

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -- Police in the Fox Valley investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy say an autopsy has found no signs of trauma or other unusual circumstances.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday at UW Hospital in Madison. Neenah police say the investigation will remain active pending toxicology results, which are expected in four to six weeks.

Authorities say the 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in Neenah. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the child and his parents live in Neenah, and the boy was being cared for in the home of a family member on the day he died. The names of the child and his parents have not been released.

