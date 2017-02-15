Boy, 14, charged as adult in double fatal shooting of West Allis brothers

A 14-year-old West Allis boy shot two friends during an unsuccessful robbery of money and marijuana that had been planned for more than a week, a criminal complaint filed Wednesday said.

Croshian Xaviere-Romaine Edwards, 19, was shot and killed at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning inside the home on South 89th Street, near Becher Street. Edwards' brother, 17-year-old Trajan Edwards, was also shot and died Tuesday at an area hospital.

The alleged shooter, Spencer Brian Lewis, is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of attempted armed robbery.

He appeared in children's court Wednesday afternoon. He could be waived to adult court because he's facing adult charges. If convicted, Lewis faces up to 140 years in prison

According to the charging document, Lewis and a 13-year-old friend planned to rob Trajan Edwards of a stash of marijuana but leave some behind so he would be reluctant to report the crime to police.

Shots were fired because Trajan Edwards fought back during the attempted robbery, and Lewis said he was afraid that he'd be shot if the gun got away from him.

The brothers' mother, Farell Cahill, reported that she was watching television in another room when she heard gunshots. She saw the struggle when she came out of the bedroom and saw Lewis run past her and out the front door when she yelled out that she was calling 911, the complaint said.

During an interview with a detective, Lewis said he didn't plan on hurting anyone and only wanted to steal the money and drugs, the complaint said. He said he stole the gun used in the crime, a Glock .40, from his father.

The 13-year-old will likely face charges in children's court.