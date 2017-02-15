Farm Show kicks off at Marshfield Mall

Marshfield Mall transformed into a farmer's playground Wednesday.

Vendors and farmers from across Central Wisconsin attended the 37th Annual Farm Show.

The event features the latest in farming gear, including this year's hot item: ATVs.

"These machines have so many different attachments you can get for them," said Dan McGiveron of Lang Equipment. "Snow plows, racks, windshields, winches, all kinds of things, so from farming to plowing snow."

Additionally, organizers said there's a strong community feel to the event.

"A lot of people know their reps from the different companies or they see their neighbors here," said Cindy Gosar, manager of the event. "So there's a lot of 'Hey you!' and 'How ya doin!' echoing through the aisles."

The event continues Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.