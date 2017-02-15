Political expert, state lawmakers discuss Russia-Trump workers talks

The Trump Administration is facing new fallout over its relationship with Russia.

According to the New York Times, current and former U.S. officials said people involved with President Trump's campaign spoke with Russian intelligence officers in the year leading up to the election.

“It's very disturbing,” Rep. Ron Kind said. “Very troubling because we're talking about national security implications.”

Kind believes an investigation into the situation needs to be conducted.

“We need complete and full disclosure,” he said. “Whether its conducted through investigations or by the President himself.”

On the other side of the aisle, many Republicans want to know who leaked the information. But UW-Stevens Point Professor John Blakeman said there may be other things to worry about.

“I think that could potentially be worse than intelligence leaks or rough relationships with our allies,” he said. “It's our enemies out there like North Korea that we really have to worry about. Any disorganization in American national security is seized upon by countries that don't like us.”

Blakeman believes the impacts of the situation will be long-lasting.

“The fallout will probably be seen in Congress and Republicans in the House and Senate are under incredible pressure to start reigning in the White House,” he said. “I don't think we'll know the depth of this crisis for a long, long time.”