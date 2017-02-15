Shawano Co. woman and 2 children hurt in crash

SHAWANO, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wittenberg woman and two children were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials said a car lost control on State Road 29 near Shawano around 3 p.m. and rolled into a ditch. All three people in the car were ejected.

According to a news release a 26-year-old woman was behind the wheel. Also in the vehicle were two children, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old.

They were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities said alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor at this point.

No names have been released.