Pointers overcome late Platteville charge to win 61-56

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team may be ineligible for post-season play, but they are still looking to close out their season on an uphill swing.

The Pointers took on UW-Platteville Wednesday evening at home in their second to last game of the season.

Point came out of halftime leading 34-30, then racked up a ten point lead before the Pioneers came back to tie it up, then take the lead.

But UWSP was able to regroup and hold off the Pioneers' late charge to win 61-56.

Point will remain at home for their final game of the 2016-2017 season to face UW-La Crosse on Saturday.