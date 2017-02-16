Antigo School Board holds public meeting on possible consolidation plan

It was an emotional meeting in Antigo Wednesday night when the Antigo School Board held a public meeting on a possible school consolidation plan.

Before the board makes any decisions, they wanted to hear from the public.

"This is just a beginning plan," said Antigo School Board President Mike Boldig. "A beginning concept of things."

The plan would close all the rural elementary schools, send fourth and fifth graders to the middle school and eighth grade students to the highschool. It's a plan that hasn't gone over well with some parents.

"It all honestly it worries me," said parent Sabrina Arrowood. "Every plan the school board has come with never seems to include the rural schools unless it's something so off the walls they know we won't vote for it."

Dozens of parents and community members packed the gym at Spring Valley Elementary School to ask questions and voice their opinions.

While many want more answers on what it would take to keep the rural schools open, the middle school was a big point of debate, some parents even suggesting closing it.

"There's a lot of drugs or other issues that come up being in those bigger schools," said Arrowood.

School leaders said the district is facing funding issues with declining enrollment. They've tried to pass referendums, but they've continuously failed.

What many parents did agree on is that something does need to change, but right now parents aren't sure how.

"This is tearing me apart, I don't know what to do," said school board member Danielle Yuska. "There's so many different pros and cons, I don't know how to fix it."

Parents who have kids at the rural elementary school said they think the board needs to develop a plan that better works for everyone.

At the end of the meeting, some parents said they felt like their voices were heard.

School board leaders said they'll look for themes between this meeting and the other three that are being held.

"What we need to continue with the upcoming meetings, keep getting the feedback from the people in the different areas and use that to develop a more solid plan," said Boldig.

There's no firm timeline on a plan, but Boldig said they'd like to have it done by the end of the school year although no changes would happen until the 2018-2019 school year at the earliest.

This was one of just four feedback sessions:

February 16 at the Middle School at 6 p.m.

February 20 at Crestwood Elementary School at 6 p.m.

February 21 at Pleasant View Elementary School at 6 p.m.