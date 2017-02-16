Athlete of the Week: Marathon's Donovan Free

'On a roll', 'on fire', 'dialed in', all figures of speech intended to describe that rare state of mind that every athlete strives to tap into.

This week's Athlete of the Week, Donovan Free, found the sweet spot in a critical conference game against Assumption last Friday, knocking down a game-high 36 points while going 9/9 from beyond the arc in Marathon's 83-77 overtime win. When asked what he was seeing out on the court that night, Free answered with a big smile, "Just the ball going in the hoop, I guess."

Free, a junior at Marathon High school is the point guard and quarterback for the Red Raiders, and is an integral part of each sport he plays says his basketball coach Adam Jacobson, "He's a big part of all of the athletics here at Marathon High School, and we definitely need him moving forward."

Donovan Free is this week's WAOW Athlete of the Week.