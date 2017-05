An RV fire spread to a Weston shed late Wednesday night.

SAFER crews and the Everest Metro Police Department responded to the scene. Sgt. Nick Alrdrich said he was called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

Sgt. Aldrich noted a running furnace in the RV but was unsure if that was the reason for the flames. Everest Metro officers report there were no injuries but the RV is a total loss.