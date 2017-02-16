Woman donates $8,000 to Goodwill by mistake

A California woman recently made a very generous donation to goodwill -- except that it was a mistake. When Linda Hoffman dropped off a bag of old clothes to goodwill, she had no idea there was a stash of cash in one of her husband's old shirts.

Bob Hoffman had been secretly saving the cash for six years. Two days went by before he realized the shirt - and his 8-thousand dollars cash - was missing. Bob told his wife and they rushed over to the goodwill donation center. Employees scrambled to track down the shirt -- but had no luck.

the next day goodwill employee Caitlin Mulvihill came across the shirt with all the cash.

"I was like, ok, could it be in here?! And then sure enough, and it was just kind of like, my heart lept and I was like, thank goodness!"

"I would describe it as a miracle," Hoffman said. "I would say that it was honest people and what touched our hearts the most is how honest they were."

Bob plans to take Linda on a vacation to Italy when he retires.