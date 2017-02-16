US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into Fox News, an attorney involved and sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Judd Burstein, an attorney representing former Fox News personality Andrea Tantaros, said during a hearing today that one of his clients had received a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the use of corporate resources in connection with sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and his former employer, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox.

Burstein said the subpoena didn't involve Tantaros but a different, unspecified, client.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.

Fox News responded to the news, saying in a statement, “Neither Fox News nor 21st Century Fox has received a subpoena but we have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s office for months – we have and will continue to cooperate on all inquiries with interested authorities.”