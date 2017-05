(CNN)-- Britax is recalling some 7000,000 strollers with car seats which can fall off.

The U.S.Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday.

It includes the "B-Agile" and "Bob Motion" strollers, with a click-and-go system that attach a car seat to their frame.

Britax received 26-reports of injuries after car seats detached from the stroller.

The commission says consumers should stop attaching the strollers to their car seats and contact the company for possible repairs.