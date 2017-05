(CNN)--Monopoly players are giving the thumbs down to the "thimble" game piece.

After votes from four million fans, Hasbro as decided to ditch the thimble in new board games.

The thimble has been around since 1935.

But other pieces might go too.

Hasbro isn't revealing what will replace the thimble, or the final results of the vote, until Marh 19.

In case you were wondering, a thimble is a hard cap worn on the finger or thumb to push needles through hand sewing.