A Portage County inmate who walked away on the job more than two years ago in Plover has been caught in California.

24-year-old Shane Bellinger failed to return to the jail in Stevens Point on a Sunday morning in September 2014.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Thursday, he was captured in San Francisco.

Bellinger was convicted of criminal damage to property and was sentenced to four months in jail. He started his sentence in July 2014.

He is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.