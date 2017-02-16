Former postal worker from Prentice sentenced for mail theft

MADISON (WAOW) -- A woman from Prentice has been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $3,000 for felony mail theft of $500 on February 14th.

47-year-old Belinda Chizek pleaded guilty to this charge on December 15, 2016 in Madison.

Chizek admitted that she stole cash from mail that she had been assigned to deliver on her two rural routes in Phillips, in February and March 2016. After being caught stealing $20 from a test mailing, Chizek confessed to postal inspectors.

She told inspectors she stole cash from the mail to pay her bills, because her families bait shop business was not doing well.

Chizek estimated she opened over 100 pieces of mail and stole about $500 in cash between February and March of 2016.

In addition to the $3,000 fine, the Judge ordered Chizek to pay $125 in restitution to her victims.