WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Delia is our Marathon County Petsaver from the shelter in Wausau.

She is a black long-haired cat with a tail that has a kink in it.

Shelter workers say the 7-month old feline is sweet and gets along well with other cats

She was brought into the shelter after her owner passed away.

Her fee is $100 and includes her spay and all of her vaccinations.

If you are interested in Delia call the shelter at 715-845-2810 to arrange a meeting or you can look at available pets at www.catsndogs.org