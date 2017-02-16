Plans move forward to bring art museum to Wausau Club

A new art museum is one step closer to coming to Wausau.

This week, a city panel gave the green light to plans to turn the Wausau Club over to artist David Hummer, who will convert the historic building into a contemporary art museum.

The building has been vacant for more than a decade, and several plans have been in the works over the past few years.

City officials are excited at the prospect of local art.

"Really kind of focuses on a new aspect of art locally, which is really a wonderful asset for the community to have," said Christian Schock, Wausau's Planning, Community and Economic Development Director.

The full city council still needs to vote on the museum plans.

They're expected to do during a meeting on Feb. 28.