Wagner, Irvin help Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 64-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Moe Wagner scored 21 points and Zak Irvin broke out of a slump with 18, helping Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 64-58 on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) have won three straight to boost their chances at making the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers (21-5, 10-3) have lost consecutive games for the first time this season, dropping them into a three-way tie atop the Big Ten standings with No. 16 Purdue and No. 23 Maryland with five games remaining in the regular season.

Wisconsin was without senior point guard Bronson Koenig because of a calf strain in his left leg, breaking up a starting lineup that began the first 25 games of the season together.

Ethan Happ scored 18 points in the first half, making 8 of 9 shots, but was held to just four points after halftime and finished with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Badgers.