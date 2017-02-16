Thursday Sports Report: Everest girls clinch WVC title with win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Everest girls clinch WVC title with win over Rapids

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Assumption 73, Northland Lutheran 31
   Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49
   Marathon 63, Pittsville 44
   Mosinee 59, Nekoosa 31
   Phillips 52, Abbotsford 40
   Prentice 80, Rib Lake 53
   Stratford 70, Newman Catholic 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Altoona 45, Owen-Withee 39
   D.C. Everest 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
   Fall Creek 50, Columbus Catholic 38
   Gilman 48, Stanley-Boyd 46
   Greenwood 55, Cadott 38
   Lakeland 72, Medford Area 56
   Osseo-Fairchild 61, Colby 53
   Port Edwards 53, Gresham Community 43
   Shiocton 41, Iola-Scandinavia 34
   Spencer 47, Thorp 44 (OT)
   Stevens Point 63, Wausau East 45
   Tri-County 61, Almond-Bancroft 43
   Wausau West 61, Marshfield 59, OT
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

BOYS HOCKEY - Regionals
   D.C. Everest 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
   Northland Pines 5, Mosinee 3
   Stevens Point 5, Lakeland/Mercer 0
   Wausau West 11, East Merrill 2

GIRLS HOCKEY - Regionals
   Central Wisconsin 13, Medford Area 0
   Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.