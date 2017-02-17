Video shows deer darting in front of MCTS bus

An alert bus driver narrowly missed a deer that a split-second earlier had jumped over a car before darting across Good Hope Road.

The Milwaukee County Transit System shared video of the incident on Thursday. In images captured from the bus' cameras, driver Alfreeda

Gogins is seen traveling along Good Hope Road near North 115th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Monday when she reacts. Gogins slammed on the brakes as the animal came within inches of the vehicle.

None of Gogins' passengers were injured, and a camera on the exterior of the bus, facing backward, showed the deer running off unharmed.

A nearby street sign warns drivers that the area is a known deer crossing area.