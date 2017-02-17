Video shows deer darting in front of MCTS bus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Video shows deer darting in front of MCTS bus

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

An alert bus driver narrowly missed a deer that a split-second earlier had jumped over a car before darting across Good Hope Road.

The Milwaukee County Transit System shared video of the incident on Thursday. In images captured from the bus' cameras, driver Alfreeda

Gogins is seen traveling along Good Hope Road near North 115th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Monday when she reacts. Gogins slammed on the brakes as the animal came within inches of the vehicle.

None of Gogins' passengers were injured, and a camera on the exterior of the bus, facing backward, showed the deer running off unharmed.

A nearby street sign warns drivers that the area is a known deer crossing area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.