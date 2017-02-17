Driver crashes into West Allis liquor store

A vehicle has crashed into a liquor store in West Allis.

West Allis police said the driver, an 83-year-old man, struck several parked vehicles, at least one light pole and went into the building.It happened just before 2 p.m. at 59th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated. No one else was injured.

Police said it doesn't appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.