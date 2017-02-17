Deputy saves day for pregnant woman with blown tire

Pregnant women can only be prepared for so much, and a Fredonia woman wasn't ready for what happened on Interstate 43 two weeks ago.

"It was this huge bang, something I had never heard before, like a rock hit the side of my car," Pitterle said.Kim Pitterle was headed to her 20-week ultrasound appointment Feb. 2 in Mequon when she blew a tire near Belgium.

She was on her way to pick up her husband, Derek Pitterle, so they could learn the sex of their baby.

Kim Petterle had to pick him up because his car was damaged by a deer the night before. When he tried to get to her, Derek Pitterle got pulled over for speeding.

Just when she had lost hope of making her appointment, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Schmidt came and changed her tire in less than 15 minutes.

"(It) sounded like she had a little time issue, so I figured, 'I know how to change a tire, I'll just help her out,'" Schmidt said. Being a father himself, he understood the significance.

The couple made it to the doctor with a minute to spare.

The deputy not only saved the day, but also the gender-reveal party the couple had been planning for that weekend to tell all their friends and family that they were having a boy.

Pitterle sent the Sheriff's Office a $50 donation and a thank you letter, which it posted on Facebook.

The Sheriff's Office said it will use the money to help pay for a new K-9 unit.