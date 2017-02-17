UPDATE: Man identified after death in Wiggly Field parking lot

UPDATE: The identity of a man who died Friday outside Wiggly Field in Weston has been released.

Nicholas Houdek, 27, from Bryant, Wisconsin died of a single gunshot wound, according to the Everest Metro Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

A man died early Friday morning outside of Wiggly Field in Weston, according to the Everest Metro Police Department.

A call came in just after 12:00 a.m. with a report of a man lying in the parking lot, bleeding and unconscious, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An autopsy Friday determined the man died from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing at this time but there is no danger to the public, police said.

