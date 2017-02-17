Suspected thief struck and killed in Milwaukee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Suspected thief struck and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A suspected thief has been struck and killed by an SUV west of downtown Milwaukee.

Police say the 45-year-old man was hit after he ran into the street with trash bins over his head. Authorities say he had stolen them from a nearby Walgreens about 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say alcohol was found in the vehicle of the 26-year-old driver who struck the man. They say she stayed on the scene and admitted to drinking. Authorities say she was also driving on a suspended license.

