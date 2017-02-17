Wake Up Swap Spots: Kallaway, Holland take on new roles - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Swap Spots: Kallaway, Holland take on new roles

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
Wake Up Wisconsin partnered with WIFC and swapped spots Friday morning!
In the first round of SwapSpots, Dave Kallaway left 'Kallaway on the Rise' to join Molly Koweek on the television desk. Josh Holland left the studio to hang with Susan Kennedy in the radio room.
Tune in next week to see Susan and Molly to switch roles.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.