NEW INFO: Victim in Kronenwetter crash, fire identified

One person is dead after two vehicles collided into a Kronenwetter front yard Friday, sparking a small fire, according the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

A vehicle towing a trailer blew a stop sign and collided with a second vehicle driven by 58-year-old Charles Rodeback, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Kronenwetter Police said.

The crash closed all lanes of Highway 153 in both directions just east of Pioneer Road, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A second driver was treated at the hospital for their injuries.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and authorities are still investigating the crash.

