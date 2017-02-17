Truck engine starts fire in Rothschild

A truck was engulfed in flames Friday after the engine overheated, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

The fire happened on Old Grand Aveune near St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild.

A call came in around 10:40 a.m., according to the department.

The truck is a total loss, Riverside Fire Department said.

No one was injured. A driver and a dog in the vehicle are safe, the department said.