Democrat Kind not ruling out run for governor against Walker

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he is not ruling out a run for governor in 2018 against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The western Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse has frequently been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor, but he's never run. But Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio  on Thursday that the state needs new leadership after six years under Walker.

Kind says he hasn't decided whether he will run.

Kind says, "I've been troubled, as many people have throughout the state, in regards to the direction of where we've gone as a state, the unnecessary division, pitting people against each other, dividing families."

Walker is expected to seek a third term in 2018.
 

