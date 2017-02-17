Weekend winter events still on despite warmer weather

Central Wisconsin will be seeing warmer temperatures over the weekend and despite the weather, many winter activities across the area are still planned as usual.

At Willow Springs Garden in Wausau, sleigh rides will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Organizers said they aren't too worried about the snow melting but even if it does, they said they're prepared.

“We're going to do our best with our drivers and our horses and our hostesses to make sure you have an enjoyable day for the rides,” Willow Springs Garden owner Peggy Griffin said. “By moving the snow to where we need the snow to be so we'll do out best to accommodate the rides.”

Also in Wausau, Greenwood Hills Country Club is holding the Romantic Candlelight Snowshoe & Winter Walk Saturday night. Organizers said they're now asking participants to wear regular shoes or boots instead of snowshoes.

On Sunday, the annual Woodland Waddle 5K in Edgar is still planned as usual.