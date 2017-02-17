UPDATE: Stevens Point student triggers alarm, sparking school scare

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) – Stevens Point police swarmed to Ben Franklin Junior High early Friday afternoon and an eyewitness reported students were running from the school.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lucas said a school alarm triggered the police response, but no one was found in the school with a weapon.

The Stevens Point School District tells Newsline 9 a student was responsible for triggering the alarm.

Law Enforcement arrived at the school just before 12:30 p.m., and immediately searched the building.

"I was really terrified because I saw policemen," 7th grader Elijah Perez said. "I saw them with rifles and shotguns and I thought it was something very serious like a shooter or something."

They concluded their search about an hour and 20 minutes later, finding no threat. No one was hurt.

Cory Blake, who was parked near the school at an auto parts store, said "Out of nowhere, five to six kids ran out from behind a car. There was just chaos. They were all running down Church Street,” he said, adding, “I have seen a bunch of kids crying,”

Blake said a friend of his told him his child at the school reported the building was being evacuated for an 'intruder alert.”

"When we were brought out of the school policemen told us to put our hands up," Perez said. "They told us they were going to pat us down, I was pretty nervous."

Another parent reported his daughter was locked down in her English class and there was a shooter, Blake said.

A dispatcher from the Stevens Point Police Department said no one was available to answer questions about what kind of call was made to summon to officers. She said all the officers were at the scene.

Officer Tony Babl said parents should avoid the area near the school. Parents are asked to pick up their children at Ruth Gilfrey Center on Whiting Avenue.