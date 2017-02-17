SPECIAL REPORT: Female Firefighters

The majority of fire departments across the nation and Central Wisconsin have very few women on the force.

It's a tough job, but the women who are employed or volunteer for area departments believe anyone, no matter their gender, can do it.

Wausau Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa worked her way up from the bottom.

“I started being a first responder with the Village of Plover,” she said.

Kujawa was later hired as a full-time firefighter in Stevens Point and eventually was named chief.

“I advanced through the department and I was the chief there for two and a half years.” she said. “During my whole career in Stevens Point I was the only female.”

In Wausau, there's only one other female firefighter besides Kujawa. Caroline Kraeger is the only female on the lines.

“I've got no issues with guys, none. If it was all females I'd have no issues,” Kraeger said. “I just know I was born to be a firefighter, be here and do this job.”

Kraeger said it doesn't matter that she's the only female on the force.

“I don't ever feel like I'm different or like I don't have the capabilities that others do, no way,” she said. “I have those capabilities 100-percent.”

Wausau isn't the only department in the area with few women. Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids have zero female firefighters while Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Marathon City and Marshfield have one. The Town of Hull has three, Maine has five, and South Area Fire and Emergency Response District has 15.

At the Maine Fire Department, Kelsi Seubert has volunteered as a firefighter for four years.

“I work full time, I'm a volunteer and I'm a full time mom,” she said.

Seubert is one of four females on her force and said no one gets special treatment.

“For state certification it is simply pass-fail,” Seubert said. “There's no gray area.”

In the nearly three years Kujawa has been chief in Wausau, no women have applied for the job.

“We'd love to have more women in the fire service,” Kujawa said. “There's a lot of initiatives out there to recruit more women into the fire service.”

Women aren't applying and Kraeger identifies one possible reason.

“I think most people understand that it's mentally and physically challenging,” she said. “Some people aren't up for the physical part of it.

However, Seubert thinks in the coming years departments will start to see more women on the lines.

“As employers require cross-training I think you will naturally see more women start to enter the field,” Seubert said. “And maybe prefer the fire side over the EMR (emergency medical responders) side depending on their skill set.”

Kujawa, Kraeger and Seubert said they believe anyone who is dedicated and works hard can do the job.

“I think that everyone can do this job if they put their heart and soul into it no matter male or female,” Kraeger said.